Emeka Ihedioha: Still the beautiful bride of Imolites | The Guardian Nigeria News

“The word of the reckless pierces like a sword, but the tongue of the wise brings healing” Proverbs 12:18.

Imo State, the Eastern Heartland, is under siege and bleeding. Gun-wielding men, perpetuating violent crimes are having a field day. No one is safe, not even the security agents. The once peaceful State is now enveloped in fear, trepidation, and anxiety and the innocent citizens are at the receiving end.

Curiously, it appears the State is running an absentee-government. Governor Hope Uzodinma-led administration has been evasive and nonchalant to the plight of the people, although he has been trying to give a different impression to people outside the state.

But, how did we get here? At least, we had the administration of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chukwuemeka Nkem Ihedioha, preside over the same state for about seven months and during the short span, Imo people saw what real governance was and they are still salivating the incredible…