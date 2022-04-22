FG, private sector partner to build 150 shops at Lagos National Stadium — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government is set to build 150 new shops at the ‘new look’ National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, as part of the ongoing refurbishing process of the edifice.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to endorse the proposal, which is part of plans to make the complex a befitting sports arena under the new arrangement.

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, is currently working with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to put the stadium to the expected standard.

The ICRC is an agency of the Federal Government responsible for the development and implementation of the Public-Private Partnership framework for the provision of infrastructure services.

Among other facilities under the new arrangement, the stadium will have a petrol station, banks and other notable essential services when it eventually opens very soon to the public

Recall that over 100 shops were cleared out by the Ministry of Sports over a year ago in an effort to sanitise…