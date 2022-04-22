IGP declare 12 wanted over Anambra killings, malicious damage





The Nigeria Police high command has declared twelve persons wanted over conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, act of terrorism, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State. The wanted suspects are Edward Okoye (aka Stone), Donatus Okeke, Onyemazi Ngini, Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye, Nonso Eboh […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper