Mike Tyson was recorded punching a fellow passenger after the man had reportedly annoyed him. In the now-viral video, the retired professional boxer is seen landing blows that bloodied the man’s forehead. The incident occurred around 10:30 PM PT as Tyson joined the flight out of San Francisco International Airport to Florida According to TMZ, […]

The post Mike Tyson Punches Fellow Passenger On Plane appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper