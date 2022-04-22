Mixed reactions trail First Lady’s Iftar invitation to presidential aspirants — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Order for invitees to drop mobile devices at home is statehouse protocol, says aide

The First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday extended an invitation to host all Presidential aspirants of various political parties tomorrow at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, for the break of Ramadan fast dinner (Iftar).

It was gathered that the invited personalities were instructed to drop their mobile devices at home and only carry their invitation cards, which would serve as the only entry permit for the event.

So far, those who have indicated interest to contest the Presidential election include Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi and former Presidents of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim and Bukola Saraki respectively.

Others are the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello and that of Ebonyi…