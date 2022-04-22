Nigeria inaugurates 30-man World Toilet Summit planning committee — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria has inaugurated a 30-man international committee to plan and organize a successful World Toilet Summit in the Abuja.

The committee, which was inaugurated by the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, would be co-chaired by the Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Environment.

The committee has representatives from International organisations as the World Bank, United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF), WaterAid, and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) World Health Organization (WHO) and the African Development Bank among others.

Adamu, who tasked the multi-stakeholders committee to mobilise all resources needed for the success of the event, named Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, chairman of the committee and Director, Water Quality Control and Sanitation, Emmanuel Awe, to serve as secretary of the committee

He charged the committee to ”identify various sources of funding for…