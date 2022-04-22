Saraki, Mohammed to be presented as PDP northern consensus candidates







Former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed are to be presented as northern consensus candidates ahead of the People’s Democratic Party presidential primary. The decision was a part of the recommendations of a committee set up by four major northern presidential aspirants in PDP to form a consensus among themselves. Sokoto […]

