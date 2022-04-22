Shizem Releases New Single Titled ‘No Body’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

“Poorly explain what you do for a living.” “I teach people how to drop weapons and pick up plastic pieces”- Tunde Onakoya responds to a Twitter user who has posted the first statement on her timeline. Only that this time, the plastic pieces he refers to, are chess pieces. In a board of chess, the…

9 Jan

Obinna Udenwe is a co-founder of “The Village Square Journal” and the rising star of the literary world. Despite having a civil engineering background, he has made milestones one of which has earned him the pioneer awardee of the Chinua Achebe prize for literature besides his other awards. In this interview with the Guardian Life,…

…