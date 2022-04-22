Terrorists kill ex-cop, 20 others, abduct pastor in Yobe, Plateau — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• 72 surrenders in Borno, military recovers 517 arms

• Activist slams Buhari, APC as Ishaku tasks security operatives

Terrorists have killed over 12 residents and injured two others in Geidam, Yobe State. A guesthouse was also attacked in the border town, while a school and other properties were destroyed.

Confirming the incidents, yesterday, in Damaturu, Police Pubic Relations Officer (PPRO), Dungus Abdulkareem, disclosed that the terrorists torched a school and staff quarters in Geidam.

He said that a retired police officer and two women were among the ones killed in the attack.

Adamu Isa, a resident also said: “The insurgents that crossed the river on foot attacked a bar and Government Science and Technical College, Geidam, on Wednesday by 10 p.m. They also slit the throats of 12 people at the bar, before torching a school and staff quarters in the community.”

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe recently lifted the ban on motorcycles with a reduction of curfew time by one…