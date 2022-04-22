Why NDLEA, DSS raided Abuja hotel – Agency | The Guardian Nigeria News

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have given reasons why it raided and sealed Diplomatic Suite Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja in a joint operation with men of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to NDLEA, the move was aimed to stop a cannabis party and the launch of a suspected new psychoactive drink.

“About 200 attendees including three young ladies who organised the hemp party are currently being profiled and interviewed while bottles of the new drink have been taken for laboratory analysis,” NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said.

“The hotel was raided at around 8:18.p.m on Wednesday, April 20, following actionable intelligence that some youths were planning to hold a hemp party at the hotel. Quantities of cannabis sativa were recovered from the pockets and bags of those arrested at the hemp party.

“The audacious party no doubt is part of attempts by some elements to create a drug sub-culture in the Nigerian social space….