Minister wants compulsory psychiatric test for couples before marriage





The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, has said she will initiate a conversation with the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola to ensure that psychiatric tests are made compulsory as part of marriage requirements in the country. Tallen also said there is an urgent need to put an end to the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper