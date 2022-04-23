My father reconciled with all before his death

Prince Akeem Adeyemi, one of the sons of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, said his father has reconciled with almost everybody he had differences with before his death.

Adeyemi, also a member of the House of Representatives, representing Afijio, Oyo East, Oyo West and Atiba Federal Constituency, said his father could have differences with anyone based on principle, but was able to reconcile with all of them before his death.

The son, who described the late Alaafin as a core traditionalist and defender of Yoruba culture, said it was a pity that they lost a man who has given Oyo its true name.

“It is a pity we lost a man, who has given Oyo its true name, a man who has truly represented Yoruba culture, a symbol of Yoruba tradition.

“A man of epitome of knowledge and wisdom is gone; what can we do? we can’t query the Almighty God.

“We love him and we are celebrating a life well spent; the legacy he left behind is for us to always defend Yoruba and…