At least a hundred persons were feared dead as fire razed an illegal crude oil refining site at Abaezi forest, in Ohaji-Egbema council area of Imo State. This ugly incident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday, also had about one hundred and fifty others sustained serious degrees of burns, the Guardian gathered. During […]

The post Over 100 persons feared dead at illegal bunkering site in Imo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper