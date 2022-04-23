Police declare 12 wanted in Anambra over murder, other offences | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police have declared 12 persons wanted for engaging in conduct likely to cause breach of public peace at Isu-Aniocha, in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra.

They are Edward Okoye, aka Stone, Donatus Okeke, Onyemazi Ngini, Onyebuchi Okoye, Nonso Eboh and Chukwuka Onyibor.

Others are Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu, Chika Ilodigwe, Chinedu Okoye, Nonso Obinna Cosmos Okonkwo and Chukwujekwu Okoye.

They are wanted also for alleged conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, terrorism, kidnapping, and cultism, unlawful possession of firearms, housebreaking, burglary, and malicious damage.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the declaration in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

He stated that Edward Okoye in conjunction with others shot two men Ifeanyi Anazoba (aka Ichafu) and Chukwuebuka Amodo (aka Mutum) dead on Jan. 19, 2019.

The incident happened at a burial in Umuzuocha town in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra, he explained.

He said the victims were…