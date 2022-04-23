Wife of Assange urges UK to block his extradition | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, urged the British government on Saturday not to sign his extradition order to the US, saying his fate will have repercussions throughout Europe.

A UK court on Wednesday issued a formal order to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to face trial in the United States over the publication of secret files relating to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

The final decision now rests with interior minister Priti Patel, although Assange could yet appeal.

“This is a political case, it has always been a political case,” Stella Assange told AFP on the margins of a demonstration in support of her husband in Brussels.

“The trick that has been played by the various governments the UK Government, the Australian Government, the US government, is to say it’s before the courts,” she added.

“Now that the UK courts have issued the extradition order, there is no excuse. It is squarely in the political domain.”

The ruling Wednesday by a…