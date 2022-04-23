World Malaria Day – Vestergaard’s CEO Message Advance Equity. Build Resilience. End Malaria. | The Guardian Nigeria News

#FightForWhatCounts

Michael Joos

CEO, Vestergaard

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 22 April 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- 25th April 2022: World Malaria Day provides us with a moment to reflect on the scale of the challenge we still face – and recognise what needs to happen to fix it.

Make no mistake, great strides have been made. El Salvador and China were certified malaria free in 2021. However, most countries with a high burden of the disease have suffered setback and are losing ground.

How can we be satisfied, when 627,000 people died in 2021, from what is a curable disease? More than two thirds of those deaths were among children under the age of 5 living in the African Region.

This human tragedy, devastating millions of families, is impossible to comprehend. But the socio-economic impact however is calculable, and it is immense.

The global response to the COVID crisis proved that when the global economy is threatened, we can summon the power to overcome a disease which…