Yung Willis…Conversing Life Of The Party | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinonso Ihekire 23 April 2022 |

4:43 am Well, I started music in church from a young age. I was playing drums and keyboard. But, professionally, it started when I came to Lagos, in 2018.

“WI, Wi, Willis give dem,” with his tagline towering across the entertainment scene, Daniel Williams, professionally known as Yung Willis, has created a trademark as one of the most proficient hitmakers of his generation. In barely three years, he has crafted some of the biggest hits ever churned out by Nigerian mavericks, from Phyno’s 2021 banger, Highway, to Falz’ Squander, to Patoranking’s Celebrate Me, and most recently Timaya’s Cold Outside. His mood-lifting melodies have become a main staple of most social gatherings across the country. And with his…