Chelsea bidders set to discover their fate — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Chelsea fans could have a clear idea of who will be the next owners of the Blues this week, with American bank Raine expected to reveal their preferred bidder from among three offers.

Raine was commissioned to lead the sale process by Roman Abramovich before the Russian was hit by UK government sanctions last month over his connections to Vladimir Putin.

The European champions have since been operating under a special licence that limits their ability to sell tickets, merchandise and operate in the transfer market.

Chelsea won 19 major trophies during Abramovich’s 19-year reign and could add another when they face Liverpool in next month’s FA Cup final.

However, the impact of the sanctions is beginning to show, with rows of empty seats in the home end for Arsenal’s 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The club also cannot offer new contracts — defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are likely to leave at the end of the season on free transfers.

The hope is…