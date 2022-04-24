Five wedding guests abducted in Anambra regain freedom





Five wedding guests abducted in Anambra last Monday have been released. A family source and the police confirmed their release when they spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Awka. Assailants abducted the wedding guests at gunpoint on the Akpo-Nkpologwu Road in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra while returning from […]

