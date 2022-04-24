Has ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury exited the ring for the last time? | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tyson Fury says he can walk away from boxing after winning “every belt there is to win” following a moment of brutal magic to stop Dillian Whyte and retain his WBC heavyweight crown.

The unbeaten fighter produced a vicious uppercut at the end of the sixth round of the all-British fight on Saturday, sending a crowd of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium into raptures.

The 33-year-old then told his adoring fans he was sticking to his plan to hang up his gloves — forgoing the opportunity to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

Fury said he had promised his wife, Paris, after his third fight with Deontay Wilder in October that he would quit but owed it to his fans to fight one more time on home soil.

