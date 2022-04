Britain said on Sunday it had secured the release of a citizen held since 2017 in Yemen, where he was allegedly tortured. “Delighted that Luke Symons, who was unlawfully detained, without charge or trial since 2017 in Yemen by the Huthis, has been released and will shortly be reunited with his family,” Foreign Secretary Liz […]

