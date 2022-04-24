Motorists gnash teeth as gridlocks seize Benin-Auchi-Okene Highway | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gridlocks have returned to Ekpoma part of the Benin-Auchi-Okene Highway.

The gridlocks result from a failed portion of the highway stretching to more than one kilometre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Sunday, long queues of vehicles, mostly articulated vehicles could be seen on the stretch of the failed portion.

The long queues could be noticed from Opoji Junction to the gate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, a perennial site whenever the rains set in.

NAN reports that motorists, especially those driving articulated vehicles, spend days on the failed portion of the highway.

Motorists who spoke with NAN said what was required to end their nightmare was a permanent fixing of the road rather than the yearly palliative measure of filling portions with debris.

“You can see the long queue here. I have been here since yesterday and no movement for articulated vehicles.

“Cars easily manoeuvre their way through Ekpoma town,’’ Musa Bawa, an…