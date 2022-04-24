Northern PDP leaders cry foul, allege breach of process | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stakeholders from the 19 Northern States in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have rejected the choice of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and immediate past President of Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, as consensus Presidential aspirants from the zone.

Alleging foul play, the stakeholders noted that the purported position of the Northern Elders “is not only injurious to the North but equally injurious to the Northern aspirants.”

In a statement, Saturday, signed by immediate past Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, which was made available to The Guardian, the Northern PDP leaders stated: “The attention of key stakeholders of the PDP in the Northern States has been drawn to reports in the media purporting that some Northern Elders have shortlisted two of our prominent and deserving aspirants as consensus PDP Presidential candidates.”

The stakeholders explained that having widely consulted party leaders across the 19 Northern states and FCT (Federal Capital Territory),…