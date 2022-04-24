Police arrest 3 suspected “one chance” robbers in Ondo





The Police Command in Ondo State said it had arrested three suspected “one chance” robbers in Akure, the state capital. The suspects are Akin David, 36; Kayode Akinlosolu, 42; and Adekunle Blessing, 32. SP Funmilayo Odunlami, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known in a statement on Sunday. Odunlami explained that on April […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper