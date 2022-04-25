Abaezi: Uzodimma orders clean up of site, mass burial, fumigation





Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, has ordered a clean up of the site where more than 100 persons died in an illegal refinery Saturday midnight crude oil explosion in Abaezi community of Ohaji /Egbema Local Government Council of the state. In the clean up, mass burial of the decomposing bodies of the unidentified persons who […]

