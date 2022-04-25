How I'll deal with insecurity if elected as Kaduna governor － Ex Customs ACG 







A retired Assistant Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service Bashir Abubakar has said that he would tackle the problem of insecurity in Kaduna State with his long experience in the paramilitary service if elected governor in 2023. Abubakar, who called on all other aspirants to step down for him, said if elected as governor, he […]

