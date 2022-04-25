Macron sets out to heal French divisions after re-election | The Guardian Nigeria News

French President Emmanuel Macron was Monday to launch efforts to unite a deeply divided nation after winning re-election in a battle against rival Marine Le Pen that saw the far-right come its closest yet to taking power.

Centrist Macron won around 58.54 percent of the vote in the second-round run-off compared with 41.46 for Le Pen, according to final results from the interior ministry.

Macron is the first French president in two decades to win a second term and his victory prompted a sigh of relief throughout Europe that the far right had again been thwarted from taking power in the key EU state.

But his latest victory over his far-right rival was narrower than their last face-off in 2017, when he won over 66 percent of the vote, and Le Pen’s result was the best ever for the far right.

The president also begins planning for his new five-year term with a daunting in-tray ranging from preparing for parliamentary elections as soon as June to implementing explosive pension reform…