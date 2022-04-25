Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar | The Guardian Nigeria News

20 Apr
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen girded for a televised debate Wednesday that is likely to prove the climax of this year’s turbulent French presidential campaign, with millions of votes potentially up for grabs just four days before ballot casting begins.
China’s lawmakers on Wednesday announced that it ratified two international conventions against forced labour, months after United Nations experts voiced concerns over the country’s treatment of ethnic and religious minorities — particularly in the Xinjiang region.
Source: Guardian Newspaper