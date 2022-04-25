





Supernatural star Jensen Ackles has confirmed that his co-star Jared Padalecki is recuperating from a car accident. He made this known while speaking to attendees at the ‘Supernatural’ New Jersey convention, saying that Jared Padalecki was involved in a “very bad car accident.” However Ackles did not state when the accident took place but gave […]

The post Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Confirms Jared Padalecki's Car Accident appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper