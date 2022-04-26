FCTA to close school found abusing operational rules – Secretary | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned that it would close any school found contravening the rules of operations in the nation’s capital city.

The Mandate Secretary for FCTA Education Secretariat, Alhaji Sani El-Katuzu, issue the warning, when he led officials of the secretariat to Chrisland school, in Wumba District on Tuesday, in Abuja.

El-Katuzu, explained that the visit was necessitated by the controversy trailing the recent alleged sex scandal involving a female student and three other males of the Lagos arm of the school, during an international sports competition in Dubai.

He said that the secretariat would continue to intensify efforts to mitigate scandalous incidences involving children in the learning environment.

The secretary admonished parents not to surrender their parental responsibility to schools, as there was no excuse for parents to allow their kids to be wayward in society.

El-ktuzu, said that officers from the FCT Department of…