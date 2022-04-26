N2.5bn debt: CBN contests order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday before the National Industrial Court, contested the court’s order to pay 110 disengaged staff of the Ahmadu Bello University ( ABU), Zaria, that were sacked in 1996 their entitlements. Joined in the suit as respondents are the 110 disengaged staff, ABU, Zaria, the Minister, Federal Ministry of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper