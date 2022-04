Rema has announced the dates for his Rave & Roses US tour, which will kick off from Neumos in Seattle on August 11, 2022, and closeout at Varsity Theatre in Minneapolis, MN, on September 4, 2022. Announcing a total of 13 dates across the United States, Rema’s US tour follows the release of his debut […]

The post Rema Announces 2022 US Tour Dates appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper