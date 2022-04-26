Russia-Ukraine War: AfDB earmarks $1.5 bn for Africa Emergency Food Plan





The crisis rocking Ukraine may have started taking a toll on Nigeria and Africa in general, a development that may have prompted the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) to earmark a $1.5 billion emergency food plan for Africa. The food plan is, however, awaiting the ratification of the AfDB board. President of the AfDB, Dr Akinwumi […]

