Twitter, Nigeria agreement suffers setback as Musk buys microblogging platform | The Guardian Nigeria News

There are indications that Twitter’s agreement with the Nigerian government will be reviewed in the months as Elon Musk sealed a takeover deal with the firm yesterday at a transaction value of $44 billion.

Musk had earlier proposed to buy Twitter for $43 billion in cash, which he called his “best and final” offer for the social media company.

Musk yesterday struck a deal to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion, in a victory by the world’s richest man to take over the premium social network.

Recalled that last June, the Federal Government had banned Twitter operations in Nigeria. Nigeria suspended the social media platform after it deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Federal Government accused Twitter of being sympathetic to secessionists.

However, after 222 days (seven months) and economic losses of about N546.5 billion, the Federal Government yielded to pressure, lifting the ban.

The FG said the ban was lifted after Twitter agreed to its demands, which…