UK cuts all tariffs on Ukraine, bans more exports to Russia | The Guardian Nigeria News

Britain said it has dropped tariffs on all goods from Ukraine while slapping a ban on some technology exports to Moscow to help Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Responding to a direct request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the UK’s international trade department said Monday it had reduced “all tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine”, including key exports such as barley, honey and poultry.

“The UK will continue to do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s fight against Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion,” international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a statement.

At the same time, Britain announced it would prevent the export of “products and technology that Russia could use to repress the heroic people of Ukraine”, including possibly surveillance and interception equipment.

Last week, Britain boosted its sanctions regime against Russia, targeting army chiefs and adding import bans on silver, wood…