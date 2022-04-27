All eyes on Chukwueze as Liverpool host Villarreal — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze is finally flying again with Spanish club, Villarreal, after an injury-hit spell, and is looking to cause another upset after downing one of Europe’s elite, reports BBC.

Full of pace, skill and possessing a majestic left foot, the winger is the latest African talent to catch the eye in the Champions League.

Earlier this month the 22-year-old scored a late winner as Villarreal stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 on aggregate to reach the semi-finals of the continent’s premier club competition for the first time in 16 years.

Now he has his sights set on another member of the elite, as the Yellow Submarine face six-time European champions, Liverpool, in the semifinals.

“We know all about Liverpool and they are expected to win, so the pressure is on them,” Chukwueze told BBC Sport Africa before today’s first leg.

“We have a squad and manager good enough to compete against any team in the world. Because of the way Liverpool plays some people have already…