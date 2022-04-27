Ayade declares to run for president, says he may support Jonathan | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Tuesday said he got the nod to join the race for the presidency.

He, however, pledged to support former President Goodluck Jonathan if the All Progressives Congress (APC) present him as the party’s flagbearer.

Ayade spoke after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ayade said he was at the Presidential Villa to seek political direction from President Buhari on how to align in the run-up to the 2023 poll, noting that he was disposed to doing the bidding of the president.

“I believe that the party leadership will decide the appropriate candidate that will take our party to victory and so if you heard me well,” Ayade said. “I am just part of the family, absolutely loyal to the President, seeking to run for president and I’m running.”

The Cross River governor pointed out that he did not tell President Buhari that he wanted to join the presidential race as.

According to him, it was not decent to…