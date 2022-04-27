Ayade joins presidential race, to withdraw if Jonathan declares — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• PDP leaders decline to comment on Jonathan’s rumoured defection to APC

• Don’t ignore calls to contest, you’re APC’s trump card, group charges Jonathan

• Tambuwal meets Buhari, shuns newsmen after the visit

• Buhari hosts APC leadership to break Ramadan fast

• Tinubu absent, in S’Arabia for spiritual consultation

• Bello pays N100m, to pick APC’s presidential form today

• I may withdraw from the race if the presidency is not zoned to Southeast, says Orji Kalu

First, it started like rumour weeks back, when news filtered in that former President Goodluck Jonathan was considering a return to Aso Rock. The rumour mill went agog as his posters began appearing in some cities across the country and later assumed a life of its own at the weekend when some youths staged a protest at his Abuja office, urging him to run and he told them to ‘watch out.

But yesterday, the yet-to-be-declared ambition of the former president got a huge boost when Governor Benedict Ayade…