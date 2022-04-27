Burna Boy Describes Producing 'Twice As Tall' Album Over Zoom





African Giant, Burna Boy, revealed that he produced his Grammy award-winning album Twice As Tall over Zoom. The afrobeat singer revealed this in an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah last night, where he discussed his journey since his last appearance on the show, selling out Madison Square Garden and his album Twice As Tall. Trevor Noah had […]

