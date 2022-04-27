FG appoints Jaji new Federal Fire Service CG — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abdulganiyu Jaji as the new Controller General (CG)of the Federal Fire Service

The announcement is according to a statement signed by Mrs Aisha Rufai, Secretary to the Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Service Board (CDIPB) on Tuesday, in Abuja.

He is taking over from Acting Controller General Samson Karebo, who took up the mantle of leadership after Former Controller General, Ibrahim Liman, bowed out of service.

Until his appointment, Jaji was the Deputy Controller General (DCG) in charge of Administration and Supplies at the FFS.

Jajji began his career at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as Higher Technical Officer in 1991. He held several positions in the Ministry before his redeployment to the Federal Fire Service in 1999.