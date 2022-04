Justin Lin has announced that he will no longer direct the tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X. Lin made this announcement in a statement shared on the movie’s Instagram account yesterday. “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X,” the statement read, noting […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper