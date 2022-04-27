Money technology and the rise of digital currencies | The Guardian Nigeria News

Regardless of technological and financial innovations, money is a form of technology that has been around for a few thousand years. But it changed a little in terms of its fundamental nature and effects.

It was heartwarming when the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami announced policy initiatives that promote investment in infrastructure in the Nigerian telecom industry in order to deepen connectivity to enhance the nation’s growth and development.

Speaking on the sideline of the reception marking the landing of the Equiano undersea Cable System in Nigeria, Pantami said the government is driving the implementation of existing digital economy-oriented policies for the transparent and secured online transactions by also encouraging foreign and local investment in infrastructure projects such as the way Google and its co-investors have done.

Money as we know it is nearing the end of its life cycle. People are eager to declare the end of new technology…