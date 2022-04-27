Moyes wants West Ham to capitalise on ‘really special’ Europa run | The Guardian Nigeria News

David Moyes has called on West Ham to cap their “really special” Europa League run by beating Eintracht Frankfurt to reach the club’s first major European final for 46 years.

Moyes’ side host Frankfurt in the semi-final first leg on Thursday in a repeat of the Hammers’ last appearance in the last four of a European competition.

Back in 1976, Trevor Brooking, Billy Bonds and company defeated Frankfurt 4-3 on aggregate to seal a place in the Cup Winners’ Cup final, where they were beaten by Anderlecht.

Moyes’ men are on the verge of emulating that famous run, with opponents from Croatia, Belgium, Austria, Spain and France vanquished on route to the last four.

Since returning for a second spell as West Ham manager in 2019, Moyes has transformed the team from relegation strugglers into a group who have genuine hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League by winning the Europa League.

It is an unexpected opportunity the Scot wants his players to seize when…