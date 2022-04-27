MTN, Pan opens application for media innovation programme — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Telecommunications company MTN Nigeria has opened applications for its maiden Media Innovation Programme for journalists and publishers.

The MTN Media Innovation Programme is in partnership with the School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos State.

The six-month, fully funded fellowship for Nigerian media practitioners, is designed to support the sustainable development of the nation’s changing media scene. It is open to media practitioners across the spectrum, including print, electronic, online platforms and social media content creators.

Applications for the programme opened on Wednesday, April 27 2022 till Thursday, May 5. The course, fully sponsored by MTN Nigeria, will be available to twenty (20) successful applicants.

Speaking at launch, MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, said the Media Innovation Programme will serve as the telecommunications company’s contribution to growth of media business and development of the…