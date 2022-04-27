Ne-Yo Remarries Wife Crystal Renay — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 27 April 2022 |

1:45 pm Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay have been remarried two years after filing for divorce. The So Sick singer wedded the former reality star in an over-the-top wedding on a rooftop of the new Resorts World complex in Las Vegas on Sunday night. TMZ reports that the couple filled the venue with more than 10,000 red roses…

