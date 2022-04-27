Nigerian content in oil sector grows to 42% — NCDMB | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) says it has grown Nigerian content in the oil and gas sector to 42 per cent.

Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of NCDMB gave the update on Wednesday, while speaking at a Local content workshop for the Judiciary in Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop was: “Philosophy and the imperatives of the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry content development (NOGICD) Act”.

The growth, according to Wabote, translates to retention of over $8 billion of the $20 billion annual spending in the industry, within the Nigerian economy and part of the NCDMB’s 10-year plan (2017-2027) to achieve 70 per cent by 2027.

The Executive Secretary noted that with less than 5 per cent local content before the enactment of the NOGICD Act 2010, Nigerians were reversing dominance by foreign companies.

He said that currently Nigerian-owned oil companies produced 15 per cent of the country’s daily oil…