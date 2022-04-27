Nigerian extradited to U.S. over alleged $148,000 scam





A Nigerian wire fraud suspect, Adedunmola Gbadegesin, has been extradited to the United States, where he is wanted in a case of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. His extradition was coordinated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, following a request from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper