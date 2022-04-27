NSCDC confirms attack, killing of personnel by police | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC), has confirmed the invasion and attack of its Imo command by men of the Nigeria Police, leading to the killing of a personnel and the manhandling of the state commandant.

Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, who confirmed the attack Tuesday in Abuja, described as unfortunate and disturbing repeated attacks on personnel of the corps by police officers over the years.

Odumosu, said the Corps management is currently in talks with the police hierarchy to ensure justice and bring an end to continual aggression by police officers towards officials of the NSCDC.

Heavily armed men of the squadron 18 mobile police in Owerri invaded the headquarters of the Imo State Command of the NSCDC Imo on Monday, shooting sporadically into the air, beating NSCDC officers.

It was alleged that the policemen held the officer’s hostage after invading the premises, beat the commandant, Mr. Michael Ogar, who on hearing the commotion…