Oloja, Jega, others brainstorm for better 2023 polls — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Martins Oloja and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, have expressed different views on the establishment of a national electoral offences commission to tackle impunity in Nigeria’s balloting.

They made their opinions known, yesterday, in Abuja, at a discussion titled, ‘Electoral Offences in Nigeria, Ensuring Documentation and Effective Prosecution,’ organised by The Electoral Hub.

While Attahiru held that the establishment of a body to look into issues relating to electoral malpractices would end the impunity in the system, Oloja, on the other hand, urged the government to focus on resolving problems with existing structures to tackle the menace.

According to the former INEC ex-boss, if the commission of an electoral offence is established to focus on specific objectives like the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission…