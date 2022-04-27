Wizkid Makes Headliner Performer At Rolling Loud Festival | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Rolling Loud Festival has announced popular Nigerian music star Wizkid as a headliner performer. The music festival which extends to Miami, New York and Southern California announced its Toronto instalment with other artists like Future, Dave, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Trippie Redd and many more.  The festival making a first time entry to Canada and will…

